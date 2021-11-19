Change Lives, Change the World raises money for needy families, breast cancer research

Tamar Lakissian

NEW YORK, NY—On Sunday, November 14, Anahit Indzhigulyan and Benjamin Zaslavsky, the talented young organizers of the Change Lives, Change the World charity concert, which took place at St. Illuminator’s on October 17, visited the Cathedral with their parents and presented Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian a check for $18,000 of funds they raised with their concert.

The funds will be allocated in equal parts to relief for needy Armenian families in Lebanon and Artsakh through the Armenian Prelacy and to breast cancer research at NYU Langone Health.

On behalf of the entire St. Illuminator’s family, Der Mesrob thanked Indzhigulyan and Zaslavsky, their parents, their fellow performers and all who donated. Der Mesrob presented the pair and their fellow performers with certificates of appreciation, with special wishes for happiness, health, new successes and a bright future. Der Mesrob also extended a permanent invitation to Indzhigulyan, Zaslavsky and their talented young friends to think of themselves as “cultural parishioners” and of St. Illuminator’s as a place where they can always enjoy a welcome.

Armenian Weekly