Bodies of three servicemen killed during the recent Azerbaijani attack handed over to the Armenian side

On November 18, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of three Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the recent Azerbaijani military attack on the eastern part of the RA border , Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reported. As the Service said in a press statement, the handover took place in Shushi through the direct mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

According to initial information, the bodies were retrieved from the administrative area of Ishkhanasar village in Syunik province and will be transported to Yerevan today. The Ministry of Defense will report the identity of the killed servicemen, the source added.

Panorama.AM