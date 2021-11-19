Armenia facing serious security challenges – PM Pashinyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia is facing serious security challenges, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

“Our region was dragged into a new phase of tension, which, unfortunately, led to new human losses,” PM Pashinyan said.

“The responsibility lays with Azerbaijan, whose military provocations are aimed at violating the territorial integrity of our country, aborting the agreements reached by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021,” the Prime Minister noted.

