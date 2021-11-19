33 European Lawmakers Urge Baku to Withdraw Forces from Armenia

BRUSSELS—At the initiative of European Parliament member Loucas Fourlas, 33 European lawmakers addressed a letter to the EU High Representative Josep Borrell regarding the attack by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on November 16.

The lawmakers condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression and demanded that the Azerbaijani armed forces immediately and completely withdraw from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. They also urged the EU External Action Service to put pressure on Azerbaijan to stop and prevent the violation of the territorial integrity of Armenia.

“Unlike the EEAS’s declaration, the letter of the MEP’s clearly calls the aggressor by its name. The EU needs to put pressure on Azerbaijan with concrete measures, in order to ensure the immediate and complete removal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,’’ said EAFJD President Kaspar Karampetian, who also welcomed the initiative by the European lawmakers.

On Friday, the President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that at his request, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels next month on the margins of the Eastern Partnership summit.

The complete text of the letter is below.

On November 16, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched an attack in along the eastern border of the Republic of Armenia. As Members of the European Parliament, we condemn the Azerbaijani attack and infiltration into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia which violates the ceasefire statement of the 9. November 2020 and seriously jeopardizes the fragile peace in the region. The Azerbaijani armed forces must immediately and completely withdraw from the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

We deeply regret the reported human losses as a result of the attack. Any action or rhetoric aimed at undermining the security, the peaceful, normal life and the human rights of the population in the eastern and southern regions of the Republic of Armenia must immediately stop.

We call on the EU External Action Service to use all of its leverage to stop and prevent the violation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia as well as belligerent rhetoric.

Asbarez