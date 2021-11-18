The 18th Khachaturian International Competition will be held in the category of cello

The 18th Khachaturian International Competition is scheduled to launch on the traditional date of June 6, 2022, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting worldwide drop of social mobility, the organizers report. It is noted that in the face of persisting global challenges that drive people apart, we stay committed to our unyielding effort to bring lightness to people with the power of arts.

“This is a challenging venture but also an opportunity to develop resilience and co-create a new culture of organizing international competitions that reimagines the conventional formats,” the press statement released by the organizers said.

The Competition is open for cellists, regardless of citizenship and nationality, aged at least 16 and no older than 35 years on the date of the opening ceremony of the Competition (June 6, 2022).

The Khachaturian International Cello Competition consists of a Primary audition stage (selection by submitted video materials) and 3 rounds: 1st round, 2nd round (semifinal), 3rd round (final).

Details about the application process are available through the link here.

The Khachaturian International Competition strives to reveal talented young musicians and open new opportunities for their professional advancement. The annual event is implemented owing to the joint efforts by the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory and “Aram Khachaturian-competition” Cultural Foundation.

Panorama.AM