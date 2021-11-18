Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Yerevan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived onThursday in Yerevan on a working trip, TASS news agency reported. Mishustin will attend the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on November 18-19. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan greeted the head of the Russian delegation at Zvartnots airport. The Russian PM will also hold meetings with heads of government of Belarus and Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, a number of issues related to the development and strengthening of integration processes in the Eurasian space will be discussed at the narrow and then expanded-format sessions.

Panorama.AM