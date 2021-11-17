Official: Iran, Azerbaijan Republic negotiate to facilitate transit trucks’ passage

Daryush Amani told IRNA that using an alternative road in Armenia’s soil, too, is under survey, while paying taxes to the Azerbaijan Republic continues and negotiations are underway to facilitate Iranian trucks passage through that country’s soil.

“In order to reach the Eurasian countries the Iranian trucks first arrive in the Azerbaijan Republic and after passing a distance exit that country towards Armenia,” he said.

Referring to Iranian officials’ joint session with Armenian authorities, Amani said that the two sides’ talks are monitored by the Foreign Ministry and Iran is after finding an alternative route to export its goods to Eurasian countries needless of passing through Azerbaijan Republic’s soil.

The deputy roads and rural development minister said that the Armenian government has decided to use the capacities of the Iranian road construction companies to build a new route.

According to the head of the Roads Maintenance Organization, the current road in Armenia is not asphalted and cannot be used therefore, and 70 kilometers of it is in need of reconstruction.

