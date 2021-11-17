Armenia, Singapore keen to develop bilateral cooperation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian met with the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob.

During the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, the Presidents of Armenia and Singapore exchanged views on the current agenda of Armenian-Singaporean relations. President Sarkissian also provided information on the history of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the situation after the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan, humanitarian issues, Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggressive actions, including the recent incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory.

The potential and opportunities for the development of Armenian-Singaporean cooperation in various spheres were touched upon during the meeting. President Sarkissian said that Singapore is a good example for a fast-growing successful country for many countries, including Armenia.

President Yakob noted that they are ready to help Armenia with their experience and advice in a number of spheres.

The two Presidents praised the Armenian community of Singapore, emphasizing the significant role of the Armenian community in the history of Singapore, its investment in trade, economy, culture and a number of other areas.

It was mentioned that the names of many Armenians are forever intertwined in the history of the people of Singapore. The oldest hotel in the country was founded by an Armenian family, the national flower of Singapore – the Singapore orchid is named after the Armenian florist Agnes Joakim (Hovakimyan).

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu