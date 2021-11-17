Armenia participates in “Philoxenia” International Tourism Exhibition in Thessaloniki – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Once again Armenia was the center of attention for hundreds of visitors during the 2021 “Philoxenia” International Tourism Exhibition held in Thessaloniki from November 12 to 14, the Hellenic Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry informs.

Visitors received information about the country, hotel accommodations, religious sights of interest, cuisine, as well as Armenian wines, spirits and beverages. A wide range of travel agents and tour operators from several countries including Greece, Switzerland, India, Brazil, Portugal, Italy, Ukraine, Latvia, Russia, Lebanon, Bulgaria, Romania, Albania and even Turkey had already prearranged dozens of meetings with the Chamber’s executives in the framework of the event.

A number of local officials, local officials, including General and Honorary Consuls of different countries, members of Parliament, local governors and mayors paid a visit to the biggest stand that Armenia ever had at any fair held in Greece.

The country’s exhibition booth was replenished with flags, videos showing the country’s tourist highlights and products such as ArArAt brandy, the world famous ZULAL, ARMENIA WINE, KARAS, ARAME, ZORAH wines, the multi-award winning KILIKIA beer, JERMUK and BJNI mineral waters as well as the NOYAN Premium juice

Armenia’s participation was organized by the Hellenic-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Greece, which consistently contributes to the promotion of all touristic destinations in Armenia. The event was held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the Hellenic Republic.

