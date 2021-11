Aliyev’s aggression and the world’s hypocrisy

CivilNet host and analyst Eric Hacopian discusses yesterday’s offensive by Azerbaijani forces into the southern Syunik region. Eric also speaks on Armenia’s leadership, Russia’s role, the international reaction and why Ilham Aliyev and his regime won’t stop their aggressive actions.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/639978/aliyevs-aggression-and-the-worlds-hypocrisy/?lang=en