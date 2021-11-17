24th Arpa International Film Festival begins November 21

This year marks the 24h anniversary of Arpa International Film Festival (Arpa IFF), the signature event of the Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art (AFFMA). As one of Hollywood’s longest-running film festivals, we are thrilled to announce the full lineup of Arpa IFF taking place online through our partner, Eventive, from November 21 to December 5, 2021. This year’s festival will highlight a diverse range of 70 films from 21 countries that explore themes such as Armenian history, immigration, family dynamics, environmentalism, music, art and LGBTQ issues.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the festival will be held online again. This year, all films are free to view. Audiences are instead invited to donate online to the festival.

All films and filmmaker Q&As can be viewed through the Catalog page, where you can browse all available films. Simply click on a film to view more details and order tickets.

Once you have ordered a ticket, you can now unlock it and start watching if the date is available. Click on the “Watch Now” button.

If you pre-ordered a ticket, you will receive an email confirmation and separate email reminder notifying you know when the film is available to watch. You can watch films using your computer, smartphone, tablet, or on television using a compatible device.

If you own a Roku streaming stick, Roku Smart TV, or Apple TV, you can download the Eventive TV app. Once you start watching a film, you have 24 hours to finish it. During that time, you can watch the film as many times as you’d like.

Tickets must be ordered individually. You can watch as many films as you’d like, but please limit the tickets to those that you intend to watch.

To date, AFFMA has awarded over 150 individuals with grants in support of their creative endeavors. Arpa International Film Festival takes great pride in working toward recognizing the diverse tapestry of international talent and presenting it to an appreciative audience. We place a strong emphasis on filmmakers’ unique artistic vision, cultural diversity and social understanding.

