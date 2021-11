Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Armenian side.

The parties discussed the situation after the incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

It was agreed to continue the contacts in that regard.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu