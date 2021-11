Armenian Defense Ministry shares footage of hit Azerbaijani military equipment

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has shared a 50-second video showing Azerbaijani military equipment hit by Armenian forces.

The Azerbaijani troops once again resorted to provocation, attacking the Armenian military positions in the eastern border section on Tuesday afternoon. There are casualties, both killed and wounded, among Armenian soldiers as a result of intense fighting, the Defense Ministry said. It also reported the loss of two positions.

Panorama.AM