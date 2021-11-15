Ukrainian MPs visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Deputies of the Supreme Rada of Ukraine, under the leadership of Head of the Ukraine-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Supreme Rada Artyom Dmitruk, visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Monday.

The Ukrainian parliamentarians were accompanied by Vice-President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Davit Mkrtchyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan.

As reported AnalitikaUA.net, the events of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine have kicked off in Yerevan, gathering over 70 guests from Ukraine, including leaders of the Armenian communities in the regions of Ukraine, influential politicians, deputies of the Supreme Rada, well-known political scientists and media experts, reporters for large media outlets, scholars, doctors of the Association of Armenian Doctors of Ukraine, as well as public figures and athletes.

Yesterday members of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine declared the start of the “You Came to Armenia, Now Plant a Tree” program, and the Ukrainian delegates laid the foundation for the program by planting 100 trees in Yerevan.

Today the Union of Armenians of Ukraine is holding a conference at Karen Demirtchyan Sport and Concert Complex, after which the Union will open the new skate park in Yerevan, a gift from the Union of Armenians of Ukraine to Armenia’s capital. There will also be a concert featuring performances by Ukrainian and Armenian stars.

https://news.am/eng/news/672477.html