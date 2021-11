Suren Papikyan will replace Arshak Karapetyan as Defense Minister of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Suren Papikyan will replace Arshak Karapetyan as Defense Minister of Armenia.

President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, relieving Arshak Karapetyan of the duties of Armenia’s Defense Minister.

According to two other presidential decrees, Suren Papikyan was dismissed from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and appointed Defense Minister.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu