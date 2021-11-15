Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno Karabakh settlement

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed “the state of affairs in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement,” Kremlin reports.

Vladimir Putin noted that Russia will continue to take steps to help stabilize the situation and consistently implement the trilateral agreements reached with Russian mediation.

During a phone conversation the Russian and French Presidents discussed a number of issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including countering the spread of Covid-19.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu