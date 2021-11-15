Monument to Armen Dzhigarkhanyan unveiled at Moscow cemetery

A monument to acclaimed Russian-Armenian actor and People’s Artist of the Soviet Union Armen Dzhigarkhanyan was unveiled at the Vagankovo Cemetery in Moscow on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the actor’s death.

The monument is authored by Vahe and Mikayel Soghoyan, honored artists of both Armenia and Russia, the Armenian Embassy in Russia reports.

The statue depicts Dzhigarkhanyan sitting on a granite volume, resembling a theater stage. His role in the play “Conversations with Socrates” at the Mayakovsky Theatre was its prototype.

The actor passed away in Moscow on November 14, 2020 at the age of 85.

Panorama.AM