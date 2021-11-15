Armenian Church pays tribute to Sts. Captain Andre and his army, Martyrs Kalinikos and Dometios

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates Sts. Captain Andre and his army, Martyrs Kalinikos and Dometios on Monday, November 15, Qahana.am reports.

The quick spreading of Christianity especially on the territory of the Roman Empire since the 3rd century started to worry the kings. Royal charters were issued ordering the Christians to adopt the heathen religion, otherwise they should be persecuted to death. During that period of persecutions any Christians preferred to die than to Betray Jesus Christ.

The Church always appreciated the torments of the people for the sake of Christ, their courage and strength of their faith. Among such people are the martyrs Eugenios and Makarios, martyred during the reign of the King Julianos the Betrayer. Martyrs Valerios, Canditos and Akyoughas have been martyred during the reign of the Kings Diokletianos and Maximianos.

Commemorating the martyrs’ memory, the Church teaches the faithful to remain loyal to Christ even under most severe circumstances.

Captian Andre is a Uni-Christian saint, who was martyred for the sake of spreading of Christianity. He was from Cilicia and lived during the period of reign of the Roman Emperor Dioklethianos. As a high-ranking officer he served in the Royal Army of Syria and he was a Christian.

During the war against Persians, when his Army consisting of nearly 600 soldiers was forced to retreat, the brave Captain encouraged the soldiers by the name of Jesus Christ and returning the Army to the field of battle, won the war. Following the victory the whole Army converted to Christianity. General Commander of the entire Army, becoming aware of that fact, sent armed forces and killed all Christian soldiers in the gorge of Turos.

Kalinikos was a Christian from Galatia. Being a seller of vegetable oil, he moved from one place to another and preached the Christian faith. He was imprisoned and forced to renounce Christ; he refused, and being subjected to severe torments, was martyred.

Dometios was from a noble Christian family from Tarson. He was the contemporary of the Emperor Dioklethianos. Being a physician, he traveled to various places and healed the needy patients by means of both his medical knowledge and skills and the strength of his faith. Meanwhile he consoled the Christians who were being subjected to torments. However, soon he was imprisoned and was taken to Nicomedia for being subjected to trial. Despite his great desire to be martyred, while being carried for subjecting to torments, on this way he stopped for a minute to pray and passed away.

