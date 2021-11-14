Qatar 2022: Armenia 1-4 Germany

Armenia lost to Germany 1-4 in the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification round.

Kai Havertz’ early goal was followed by a Ilkay Gündogan’s double,

Armenia were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute. Captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the ball into the middle of the goal past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Jonas Hoffman made it 1-4 in the 64th minute.

Armenia thus end up in forth place in Group J with 12 points. Germany qualify for Qatar 2022, North Madeconia will compete in the playoffs.

