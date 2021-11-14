Concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan – EU Special Representative

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said in a Twitter post.

“Important to defuse, address causes, and engage in work towards comprehensive settlement,” he added.

Concerned about increase of tensions between 🇦🇲and🇦🇿 this week. Important to defuse, address causes, and engage in work towards comprehensive settlement. — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) November 14, 2021

On November 14, at around 13:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to secure a positional advance in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reported earlier today.

The Ministry said the situation was relatively stable as of 19:00.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu