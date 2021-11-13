UN Human Rights Committee concerned about undue pressure on judiciary by the executive and legislative branches of Armenia

The UN Human Rights Committee issued on Friday its findings on Germany, Ukraine, Armenia and Botswana, the States parties that it reviewed during its latest session. The findings contain positive aspects of each country’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The regular reviews are conducted by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Covenant as well as the Committee’s previous recommendations.

On the independence of the judiciary, the Committee was concerned about the influence exerted by the executive and legislative branches and the current procedures for the selection, appointment and suspension of judges and prosecutors. It recommended Armenia ensure that judges and prosecutors are protected from any form of undue pressure and interference, and guarantee the security of tenure of judges and prosecutors.

Panorama.AM