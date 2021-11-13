Search operations for bodies of the killed during the 2020 Artsakh war stopped

The search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties have been stopped since October 18, the Press Secretary at the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry Hunan Tadevosyan reported.

“On November 13, 2020, the process of searching for and exchanging the bodies started in Shushi in line with the agreement reached with the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission, the ICRC mission and the Azerbaijani side, and with the practical participation of the State Emergency Service. On that day, the Armenians and Azerbaijanis met face to face for the first time and negotiated on the change of the bodies of killed servicemen. The works were coordinated on the spot by the former head of the State Service Major-General Karen Sargsyan (currently serving as the Interior Minister of Artsakh) and his deputy Colonel Mekhak Arzumanyan (current head of the State Emergency Service),” Tadevosyan wrote.

In his words, over the past year as a result of search and rescue operations and exchange of bodies with Azerbaijan, 1,697 bodies were retrieved from the former battle zones.

Panorama.AM