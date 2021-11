Azerbaijan forces open fire in the direction of Armenian positions in Verin Shorzha

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On November 13, at around 12:10 pm, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Gegharkunik region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, particularly in the direction of Verin Shorzha, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The Armenian forces undertook retaliatory actions to silence the enemy’s fire. No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

