Artsakh Investigative Committee launches criminal case over the incident in response to the provocation of the Azerbaijani serviceman

The Investigative Committee of the Artsakh Republic opened a criminal case over the incident that took place on November 13, at 07:00 in response to the explicitly provocative action of the Azerbaijani servicemen. According to the source, a preliminary investigation is underway, and additional details about the case will be communicated further.

To remind, the Artsakh National Security Service reported earlier that an unknown man threw an explosive device at the Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Stepanakert-Berdzor road near Shushi in response to provocative actions of Azerbaijani servicemen.

The man is reportedly the brother of the 22-year-old Artsakh citizen killed by Azerbaijani forces on November 8. Three others were wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shooting.

Panorama.AM