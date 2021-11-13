Aliyev should be held accountable for his deadly actions – Frank Pallone

Siranush Ghazanchyan

More must be done to hold Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accountable for his deadly actions, Congressman Frank Pallone said in a Twitter post.

The comments come after the State Department’s Bureau on Europe and Eurasia condemned the violence that caused the death of an Armenian utility worker in Artsakh. Three other utility workers were wounded in the incident earlier this week.

“Violence against innocent Armenian civilians continues a year after Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh was paused. The Biden Administration’s condemnation of this incident is important, but more must be done to hold Aliyev accountable for his deadly actions,” Rep. Pallone said.

