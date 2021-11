Viktor Yengibaryan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Ashot Smbatyan has been recalled from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Germany. A relevant decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

According to another presidential decree, Viktor Yengibaryan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu