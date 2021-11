Sos Avetisyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Vladimir Karmirshalyan has been recalled from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Spain. A relevant decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

Sos Avetisyan has been appointed as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

