Armenia joins Horizon Europe, the EU research and innovation programme

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today, the European Commission and Armenia have signed the agreement granting the Republic of Armenia the association status to Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation programme (2021-2027). Armenian researchers, innovators and research entities can now participate in the €95.5 billion programme, under the same conditions as entities from the EU Member States. The Horizon Europe Association Agreement will start producing legal effects after its entry into force that is once Armenia completes its ratification process and an exchange of diplomatic notes takes place between the European Commission and the Armenian authorities.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said:

I welcome Armenia to our Horizon Europe programme. Armenia has continuously increased its participation in the previous Horizon 2020 programme and has supported the acceleration of the reforms of the Armenian national research and innovation system in the past few years. Armenia will build on its past successes in Horizon Europe.

Signe Ratso, the Horizon Europe Chief Negotiator and Deputy Director-General of the Commission’s Directorate-General of Research and Innovation and Ms Anna Aghadjanian, Horizon Europe Ambassador, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union signed the association agreement in Brussels. The signature ceremony took place in a hybrid format in the presence of Mr. Artur Martirosyan, Deputy-Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia.

The association supports the ’Global Approach to Research and Innovation’ and reconfirms Europe’s commitment to a level of global openness needed to drive excellence, pool resources for faster scientific progress and develop vibrant innovation ecosystems in a set of common priorities, such as the twin green and digital transition.

