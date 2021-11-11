Qatar 2022: Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia lost to North Madedonia 5-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualification match in Yerevan.

North Macedonia kept alive their hopes of clinching a World Cup playoff berth after an Enis Bardi hat-trick and a goal each by Aleksandar Trajkovski and Milan Ristovski sealed a 5-0 win at Armenia in their Group J qualifier on Thursday.

Group leaders Germany have sealed an automatic berth in next year’s tournament in Qatar with 21 points from eight games.

Armenia sits 5th with 12 points.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu