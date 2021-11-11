Fight for Our Nation: Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC—Exactly one year after the trilateral agreement was signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a few dozen members of Washington, DC’s Armenian community came together as part of the pan-Armenian resistance movement to protest against the agreement, demand the end of concessions and the unconditional return of Armenian POWs.

The rally, led by the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Washington, DC “Ani” Chapter, was held outside the Armenian Embassy, where just last week, members of the AYF-Eastern Region Central Executive met with Armenian Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts.

Activists chanted “stop the Turkification, we’re an Armenian nation” and “don’t abandon Armenian POWs.” Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region Central Committee (CC) chairman George Aghjayan and ARF-ER CC member Steve Mesrobian were among those gathered.

Several members of the AYF DC “Ani” Chapter issued powerful remarks, namely Areni Margossian, who authored a public letter to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, deconstructing his failed policies and underscoring his reckless actions.

AYF DC “Ani” Chapter member Galy Jackmakjian, November 9, 2021

Galy Jackmakjian’s remarks, which can be read in the Hairenik, were delivered entirely in Armenian. She warned that if the corridor passing through Syunik and the forced border adjustment are implemented, “We will officially lose the Armenian status of Artsakh and bury the future of the Armenian nation with our own hands.” She categorically rejected this possibility, stating that the AYF does not accept the sale of Artsakh and the handover of Armenian lands and demands the unconditional and immediate release of Armenian POWs.

Lastly, the Central Executive’s (CE) remarks were presented by CE member Sosy Bouroujian. Bouroujian emphasized the weakness of the Pashinyan government since his rise to power and his cowardly actions. Bouroujian juxtaposed the appeasement of Pashinyan’s government with the strong defiance and resistance of AYF youth across the world.

Armenian Weekly