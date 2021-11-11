Armenian men’s and women’s teams set to participate in the European Team Chess Championship 2021

The European Team Chess Championship 2021 opens tomorrow in Terme Catez, Slovenia. 39 teams coming from 38 European federations registered for the Open event, while the Women’s Championship features 31 teams coming from 30 federations. The first part is scheduled for tomorrow with attendance of Team captains, delegates and officials, while the second part for all the participants, takes place before the first round, on Friday.

The Armenian women’s team is represented at the championship by Elina Danielyan (2450), Anna Sargsyan (2385), Lilit Mkrtchyan (2379), Susanna Gaboyan (2253), Siranush Ghukasyan (2168). The men’s team is represented Gabriel Sargsyan (2664), Hayk Martirosyan (2624), Robert Hovhannisyan (2622), Samvel her-Sahakyan (2615), Hovhannes Gabuzyan (2598).

The championship will be concluded on November 21.

