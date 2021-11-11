Armenian Foreign Ministry silent on Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov met in Paris, Azerbaijani media reported on Thursday, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The talks were attended by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office.

According to the reports, the parties exchanged views on issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It is worth noting that the Armenian side has not released a statement on the meeting. There is no information about the Paris meeting either on the official website of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, or on its official Facebook page. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson has not made any statement either.

There is no statement on the meeting on the OSCE website as well.

