On anniversary of defeat in Karabakh, Armenians pessimistic about future

People in capital Yerevan feel despair after war with Azerbaijan, some voice need for peace, dialogueAyse Rabia Sarioglu The people of Armenia are holding pessimistic thoughts about the future on the first anniversary of the Second Karabakh War, which ended with the victory of Azerbaijan. Clashes erupted on Sept. 27 last year, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, and violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements. Armenia, which gained its independence with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, was excluded from regional cooperation processes after its invasion of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in 1991. The people of Armenia could not benefit from the opportunities brought by many processes such as energy transmission lines, transportation corridors, trade opportunities and regional political cooperation, in which Azerbaijan and Turkey played a key role. The Second Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan was devastating for the Armenians in every possible way. Anadolu Agency interviewed the people of Yerevan on the first anniversary of the Second Karabakh War, also known as the Patriotic War. Arakelyan Kamo, who served as a captain in the Armenian army during the First Karabakh War, stated that they lost both land and their children in the last war, expressing sadness over the losses. “A generation has disappeared. It is a sad situation. Azerbaijan and Turkey are on the same side in the region. Our friend is Iran, this is what I know. Even Georgia is not our friend. Russia is not our friend either,” he said. Venera Chilingaryan, an Armenian citizen, stated that the anniversary of the war was very heavy and full of sadness for Armenia and all the people. “How can a person be comfortable in this situation? We have lost a lot from Karabakh, my origin place. I expect nothing but malignance from the government,” Chilingaryan said, adding that the war was a “huge failure”. Gevorgyan Frenel, another Armenian from the capital city, was quite clear in his statement: “I don’t believe peace will be established again.” Larisa Kheranyan, a senior citizen, said she maintains her hopes for the establishment of peace in the region and believes that peace will prevail. “I wish there was no war at all. We had a lot of losses. I think there should be dialogue. I wish the parties favor reconciliation. I do not want war. I am very hopeful for peace because people and relations are improving gradually,” she said. AA