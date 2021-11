Los Angeles City Hall lights up in colors of Artsakh flag

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Los Angeles City Hall lit up in the colors of the Artsakh flag in honor of 4,000 victims of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh and the 40 prisoners of war still in captivity.

This was a an initiative of Councilmember Paul Krekorian.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu