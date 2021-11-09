Slovakia donates over 60,000 dozes of Moderna vaccine to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On 9 November 2021, 60,700 doses of Moderna vaccines were delivered to Armenia. This donation is made by the Slovak Republic for the Armenian people, under the Team Europe using the support of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

The Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Armenia Miroslav Hacek and Head of Political, Press and Information Section of the EU Delegation to Armenia Jan Plešinger handed over the donation to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia at Zvartnots Airport. RA Deputy Minister of Health Artak Jumayan, and the representative of the Slovak Republic Ministry of Health were also present.

“As part of Team Europe, Slovakia is very happy to provide a donation of Moderna vaccine to Armenia. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and all the others at the time of the pandemic. We hope this will help the Armenian government accelerate the vaccination campaign,” said Ambassador of Slovak Republic to Armenia Miroslav Hacek.

Jan Plešinger highlighted: “The provision of new vaccines to Armenia in the current situation with COVID-19 cases in the country is very timely in our opinion. These efforts will continue to increase people’s access to safe and effective vaccines to end the pandemic and protect the health and lives of Armenian citizens.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu