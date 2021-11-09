Highest number of divorces registered in Yerevan since 2017

Armenia has registered 258 divorces from January to September this year, the latest figures released by the State Statistical Committee suggest. The divorce rate for the indicated period in the previous year stood at 267.

According to the source, the highest number of divorces has been recorded in capital city Yerevan, where 332 divorces were registered in the past nine months which is also the highest number recorded since 2017. The second highest number of divorces is registered in Kotayk (258), followed by Lori (238).

The divorce rate has grown most in Tavush region to compare with the previous year data. 158 cases were registered in the province last year, while the number in the first nine months of the ongoing year is 192.

According to the official statistics, the divorce rate has significantly dropped in Syunik province with 260 cases registered last year against 187 of the ongoing year.

