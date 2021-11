Armenian Canadian youth rally in front of Azerbaijani Embassy in Ottawa

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Canadian youth have gathered in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ottawa to denounce Azerbaijan’s continued aggression against Armenians, Artsakh and Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of Canada informs.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/ArmenianNationalCommitteeofCanada/

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu