Armenia elected vice chair of the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference

On November 9, 2021, the election of the Chair and the Vice Chairs of the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference took place in Paris. As the Armenian National Commission for UNESCO reports, Armenia was elected as Vice Chair of the General Conference from the Eastern European Group of Member States.

The General Conference determines the policies and the main lines of work of UNESCO. Its duty is to set the programmes and the budget of UNESCO. It also elects the Members of the Executive Board and appoints, every four years, the Director-General. The General Conference consists of the representatives of UNESCO’s Member States. It meets every two years, and is attended by Member States and Associate Members, together with observers for non-Member States, intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Each country has one vote, irrespective of its size or the extent of its contribution to the budget.

Panorama.AM