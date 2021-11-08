The condition of Artsakh civilians injured by Azeri forces remains of moderate severity

“The condition of civilians who were targeted on Monday by the Azeri forces near Shushi town remains of moderate severity,” Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan reported. The Human Rights Ombudsman reminds that at around 15։00 on Monday the Azerbaijani side opened fire at a group of civilians working on a water pipe at a crossroad near occupied Shushi town.

As a result of the incident one worker identified as 22-year-old E.M died, other three – identified as 41-year-old S.A., 31-year-old M.G. and 43-year-old D.G are treated at Stepanakert hospital.

“This incident once again demonstrates the Armenophobic, genocidal and fascist behavior of the Azerbaijani side we have been continuously voicing since the signing of the trilateral statement. The Azerbaijani connivance and impunity should be stopped which can be possible only through introduction of clear mechanisms of investigating criminal actions of the Azerbaijani side and holding those responsible accountable,” the Ombudsman added.

Panorama.AM