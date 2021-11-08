Pashinyan: We have failed army-building work

The authorities have failed the army-building process, Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to the Public TV Company on Sunday, speaking about the reasons for the defeat in the 2020 Artsakh war.

“We have to admit that we have, in fact, failed the army-building work in the sense that the army must have met the challenges that existed around the Republic of Armenia,” he said.

Pashinyan pointed to the fundamental problems in the army-building, as well as the breach between the statements and the reality as some of the reasons for Armenia’s defeat in the war.

“For example, the Security Council is reported that the army is able to keep the front line with the logic of “no step back”, but in practice this does not happen. These are issues that need to be studied very seriously,” he stated.

Panorama.AM