Civilians injured in shooting near Shushi out of danger – Artsakh’s Ministry of Health

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The lives of the three civilians wounded in Azerbaijani shooting near Shushi are not in danger, Angelina Isakhanyan, spokeswoman for the Minister of Health, told Artsakh Public Radio.

The three are employees of the Artsakh water and sewage service. Tractor driver, 48, was killed in the shooting.

“The three citizens are currently at the Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert. One was injured in the arm and neck, the second in the chest, and the third was injured in the neck. One of them is undergoing surgery,” the spokesperson said.

One civilian was killed, three were injured as the Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of citizens repairing water pipes at the intersection near the city of Shushi at about 3 pm today, the National Security Service of Artsakh reported.

