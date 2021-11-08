Azerbaijan’s provocations a threat to regional security: Armenian, Russian FMs talk on phone

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

A wide range of issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed.

The interlocutors also referred to the implementation of the commitments undertaken by the parties under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees held in Azerbaijan, as well as the maintenance of the ceasefire regime.

The Armenian Foreign Minister strongly condemned the continuous provocations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which saw one civilian killed and three wounded near Shushi today. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the anti-Armenian rhetoric voiced by the Azerbaijani leadership and the continuous violations of the ceasefire regime are a serious threat to regional stability and security.

Issues on the regional and international agenda were also touched upon. Reference was also made to the further development of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu