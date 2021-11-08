Armenian Ambassador briefs UK lawmaker on Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan had a meeting with Tom Tugendhat, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK Parliament.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of Armenia-UK relations, including the intensification of inter-parliamentary ties.

At the request of Tom Tugendhat, the Ambassador presented the regional developments, the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy towards Armenia, its encroachments on Armenia’s sovereign territory, as well as the fact that Baku refuses to return the POWs to their homeland a year after the war.

The sides touched upon the possibilities of resumption of the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Cco-chairmanship.

Ambassador Nersesyan and Tom Tugendhat also discussed the possibilities of parliamentary cooperation on international platforms.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu