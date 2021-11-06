The Russian and Iranian FMs discuss the situation in the South Caucasus during a phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have held a telephone conversation, calling for restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“They called for restoring the nuclear deal in its original balanced form, approved by the United Nations Security Council. They confirmed that it was the only way to ensure the rights and interests of all parties to the comprehensive agreement,” the statement reads, according to TASS report.

In addition, the Russian and Iranian top diplomats also discussed International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi’s upcoming visit to Tehran, as well as the situations in Afghanistan and the South Caucasus, the source said.

Panorama.AM