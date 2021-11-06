The life in Armash – a border village under constant shooting

The residents of Armash village are concerned with security issues. The village is located on the border. One resident of the village Tigran Matevosyan told Panorama.am there is daily shooting near the village which can not leave the residents indifferent.

“Yeraskh is just 2km far from us. We saw recently that as a result of the Azeri shooting a grass cover and a house were set on fire. That is to say our concerns are still there,” said Matevosyan. In his words, most people live in an atmosphere of fear which is also a reason for migration.

“There were people who left the village before the war but today the migration continues. Most people look for an opportunity to leave,” said our interlocutor. The principled guys standing on combat duty in the military posts are the ones who encourage the residents. “Ig I had a chance I would give a forehead kiss to their commander who never concedes and gives up. We need more this type of people.”

Despite the tense situation after the war, the youth in the village tries to contribute to the development of their community. Matevosyan said he had little expectations from authorities and he undertakes various programs himself, such as a tree planting, tourism developments initiatives.

“We have a special protection area here which is neither mapped, nor delimitated. We have historical-cultural sites in the village which are not properly protected. There is an archeological site and five historical-cultural places in one location, a medieval settlements, Urartu-era mausoleum, an underground water tunnel, a fortress with Cyclopean walls. Most people do not know about them,” said the Armash resident, adding they would try to develop the tourism in the area and raise awareness about the archeological site among people.

“If we ensure proper protection, the tourist flow will grow,” said Tigran Matevosyan.

