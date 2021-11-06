Our Queens were soldiers

Tarira, Satenik, Parandzem, Katranide B, Khosrovanush, Vaneni, Zabel – were some of the Armenian Queens, who had brought great changes in the lives of their husbands and also to the Armenian history. These Armenian Queens where not only women and mothers but also built churches and protected the homeland with swords in their hands. The new film “Armenian Queens” is just about those owners of the Armenian kingdoms.

The documentary is based on the works of prominent historians, scientific facts accompanied with action scenes and narratives of recreated historical figures. The film is produced on the motives of the book “10 Prominent Armenian Queens” authored by historian, Doctor of Sciences in History, Professor Artak Movsisyan. The producer and director of the film is Artak Avdalyan, while the action scenes have been directed by Davit Avdalyan.

In an interview with Panorama.am, Artak Avdalyan said he had produced many films with Artak Movsisyan – “From petroglyphs to Alphabet,” “The capital city older than Rome,” “Azerbaijan: The Distorters of History” are among them which have been translated into several languages.

“The idea of creating the film “Armenian Queens” belongs to Artak Movsisyan, who passed away in 2020. Before that, we had initial discussions, made some interviews with scientists, experts in Armenian studies and historians,” said the director.

After the death of Movsisyan, the shootings of the film were suspended, since he was the one who took care of funding of the film. “We had no funding, however, the crew decided to continue the shooting within our capacities not to leave Artak’s dream unfullfiled. When we resumed the shooting, some of Artak’s friends from Germany and the US stood by us and supported with some funding,” Avdalyan said. In his words, the author of the dresses used in the film, the crowns and accessories is Ruben Sargsyan who is a researcher in historically-themed clothing. Designer Lusine Dadayan also worked with team, while the costumes were made by Zoya Aslikyan.

“All actors and actresses were volunteers. We had decided with Artak in our previous films to refrain from inviting professional actors who are seen on screens many times. We didn’t choose beautiful people but those with charisma who were able to embody our Queens,” said Avdalyan.

The film is being shot in different locations throughout Armenia, Garni Gorge, Arzni Gorge, Haghpat Monastery. Shootings are planned in Sanahin, Akhtala. The Sanahin bridge has been built by Vaneni Queen. In the words of the director the scene with Vaneni has been filmed in that location.

“The main message of the film “Armenian Queens” is that our Queens were soldiers, who were born to build, educate young kings, shared the problems of the homeland, the state and the nation with their husbands. The film tells what they have done for the motherland, and why we recall them today. Zabel built a hospital and worked there herself helping people. Parandzem brought up King Pap and resisted to the Persian invasion for a year being a de facto head of the kingdom and surrendered only after being captured,” said the the producer of the film, director Artak Avdalyan.

Panorama.AM