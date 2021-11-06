Number of people hospitalized after eating at Yerevan pizzeria reaches 98

The number of people hospitalized after eating food from the famous Tashir Pizza pizzerias chain in Yerevan has reached 98, Armenia’s Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

They were taken to hospitals with intestinal infection symptoms.

The health authorities say 53 poisoned people, including 13 minors, are undergoing treatment at the National Center for Infectious Diseases. Another 32 people, including one minor and 31 adults, are hospitalized at the Armenia Medical Center, 11 – at the Institute of Surgery after Mikaelyan and two others – at the Martuni Medical Center.

The condition of three patients is assessed as moderate, while the others are in satisfactory condition. One person has already been discharged from hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Tashir Pizza said that it had temporarily closed its restaurants after the mass poisoning of its visitors in order to deal with the problem.

