Kanye West says he still ‘wants to be’ with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West revealed he wants to stay together with estranged wife Kim Kardashian as he touched on his divorce, friendship with accused rapist Marilyn Manson and his ongoing feud with rapper Drake in a candid chat on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs on Thursday, Daily Mail reported.

In the interview, which is believed to have been filmed last month, Kanye spoke about his split from his wife of seven years, detailing the impact the impending divorce has had on himself and their four children.

The rapper, 44, insisted he was ‘not even divorced’ and hadn’t seen the divorce papers yet – despite Kim filing to end their marriage in February – adding: ‘I want us to be together’.

The couple share four young children: North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, and Kanye added that the divorce had been difficult for them as they wanted their parents to stay together.

During the rambling interview, which featured numerous digressions and left turns, Kanye discussed the jokes Kim made about their split when she hosted Saturday Night Live last month.

In her opening monologue, Kim, 41, quipped: ‘when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.’

Addressing the dig, Kanye hit back: ‘SNL making my wife say “I divorced him” on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off… And I ain’t never even see the papers, we not even divorced.’

Kanye added that the divorce was ‘no joke to me,’ especially as it seemed to have caused the couple’s children distress, explaining: ‘My kids want their parents to stay together’.

‘I want us to be together,’ Kanye added before insisting that it was ‘the media’ didn’t want him and Kim to work out their differences.

Panorama.AM