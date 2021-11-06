Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan wins silver at World Boxing Championships

Armenian boxer Davit Chaloyan has won the vice-champion title at the AIBA World Boxing Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6.

Fighting in the super heavyweight +92kg category, Chaloyan took silver after losing the final to Mark Petrovskii of Russia on Friday, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

The Armenian athlete showed good performance and even knocked down his rival once.

Earlier on Thursday, Hovhannes Bachkov won a bronze medal for the Armenian team at the World Boxing Championships.

Panorama.AM