The Genocide Education Project to host inaugural Teacher Fellowship Program in Armenia

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Genocide Education Project (GenEd) is excited to announce its inaugural Teacher Fellowship Program at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute (AGMI) in Armenia from July 9-17, 2022.

The program will include intensive training for 15 US educators on teaching about human rights and genocide with a comparative examination of examples of genocide across time and a particular focus on the Armenian case. The fellows will also travel to historical and cultural sites related to the workshop themes. The intensive professional development workshops in Armenia will be led by GenEd’s education director Sara Cohan at the AGMI’s Armenian Genocide museum and conference center.

Upon their return, the teacher-fellows will lead their own workshops for other teachers in their regions in collaboration with GenEd. Considering that each teacher reaches up to 100 new students each year, this program will result in an exponential increase in the number of students — up to 30,000 more students after the 2022 teacher fellowship program — learning about the Armenian Genocide and its continuing effects today.

Teachers who would like to stay informed about the application’s online availability, please notify GenEd. Those interested in helping with this exciting new endeavor, please consider a donation.

Armenian Weekly